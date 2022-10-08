The Festive Challenge fixture, against Wakefield Trinity, will be played, but a day later on Tuesday, December 27, which is a bank holiday, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The change avoids a clash with Leeds United’s Elland Road clash with Manchester City the day after Christmas.

Rhinos traditionally had a Boxing Day fixture at Headingley, where under-soil heating guaranteed the game would go ahead, during the old winter era.

Mitch Achurch on the attack for Rhinos in the 2015 Boxing Day game. Picture by Steve Riding.