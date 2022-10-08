Chrismas on hold: No Boxing Day game for Leeds Rhinos this year
Leeds Rhinos will break with tradition by not playing on Boxing Day this year.
The Festive Challenge fixture, against Wakefield Trinity, will be played, but a day later on Tuesday, December 27, which is a bank holiday, with a 12.30pm kick-off.
The change avoids a clash with Leeds United’s Elland Road clash with Manchester City the day after Christmas.
Rhinos traditionally had a Boxing Day fixture at Headingley, where under-soil heating guaranteed the game would go ahead, during the old winter era.
Since the start of Super League Leeds have begun their pre-season campaign on December 26, with the exception of one season when frost forced a delay until new year and 2020, when Covid meant the game did not go ahead.