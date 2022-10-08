News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chrismas on hold: No Boxing Day game for Leeds Rhinos this year

Leeds Rhinos will break with tradition by not playing on Boxing Day this year.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:08 pm - 1 min read
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 7:03 pm

The Festive Challenge fixture, against Wakefield Trinity, will be played, but a day later on Tuesday, December 27, which is a bank holiday, with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The change avoids a clash with Leeds United’s Elland Road clash with Manchester City the day after Christmas.

Rhinos traditionally had a Boxing Day fixture at Headingley, where under-soil heating guaranteed the game would go ahead, during the old winter era.

Mitch Achurch on the attack for Rhinos in the 2015 Boxing Day game. Picture by Steve Riding.

Since the start of Super League Leeds have begun their pre-season campaign on December 26, with the exception of one season when frost forced a delay until new year and 2020, when Covid meant the game did not go ahead.

RhinosHeadingleyWakefield TrinityElland Road