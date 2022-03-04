Chev Walker hails attitude of Leeds Rhinos reserves’ new recruits

Rhinos’ reserves are away to St Helens tomorrow (1pm), a week after opening their campaign with a 52-8 victory at Bradford Bulls.

The team on duty in that game featured several dual-registered players – including Featherstone Rovers’ Tom Holmes and Kyle Trout – and a number from Rhinos’ full-time group.

Walker said: “We want to build on last week.

Featherstone Rovers' Tom Holmes has been an important player for Leeds Rhinos reserves so far this season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Having Tom Holmes in there, playing with an experienced half, was good for the team and the same with Kyle Trout.

“It is a good addition when they are willing to play, rather than kick stones and feel sorry for themselves playing for our reserves and not first team with their own club.

“It was good to have them around and they made a difference.”

Jack Broadbent, who was the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Rhinos Shooting Star last season, was one of the full-time players to feature against Bulls and scored a hat-trick.

Jack Broadbent in action for Leeds Rhinos reserves against Bradford Bulls reserves. Picture: Craig Hawkhead.

Walker added: “The first team bunch this year are a great bunch all the way through, even the fringe players.

“They are all geared towards giving their best and doing their best for the club.

“Jack is a talented kid and it looked like he wanted to play. We haven’t had any grumbling from anyone.”

Rhinos will give some young players experience in the reserves this year, but Walker insisted results are important.

Jack Sinfield in action for Leeds Rhinos reserves. Picture: Craig Hawkhead.

“It is about performance, but I also think it’s about winning,” he said.

“It is part of their learning.

“At 18s, for some players it’s just part of their development and the result is secondary; but in the reserves you are teeing them up to go and play first team, knowing mistakes do cost.

“Part of their development coming into the reserves is trying to win and understanding what wins games and what doesn’t.”

Rhinos’ reserves (at St Helens): from Aldridge, Bridgeman-Reaney, Broadbent, Edgell, Field, Gatus, Gibbons, Hird, Johnson, McConnell (Featherstone), Morgan