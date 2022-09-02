Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos will secure a place in the Betfred Super League play-offs if they beat Castleford Tigers - who have the same incentive - on Saturday, but the season will be over for the losing team.

Dwyer joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2017 season and has scored 35 tries - plus one drop goal - in 120 appearances.

The 29-year-old, who was not offered a new contract, will join Hull FC next season, along with teammate Liam Sutcliffe.

Brad Dwyer's most famous Headingley moment was a golden-point drop goal against Castleford in 2019. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tom Briscoe is also set for his final home appearance for Leeds this weekend and Bodene Thompson, who is injured and Muizz Mustapha, not in the 21-man squad, are others bowing out.

Dwyer, a Challenge Cup winner two years ago, has made no secret of how much he has enjoyed playing in front of Rhinos’ fans at Headingley.

“I wouldn’t say it’ll be emotional,” he commented of his final home appearance.

“I have spoken about it throughout my time here, how grateful I am to play in a place like this, with the atmosphere it is.

Saturday will be Brad Dwyer's last game at Headingley as a Rhinos player. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“If anything, I am just looking forward to that. Sad it may be, but there’s lots more good things to come and I feel lucky to have been able to experience it.”

Three more wins would secure a place in the Grand Final on September 24, so Dwyer - and other departing players - could go out on a high.

“All that’s out of my control,” he stressed.

“The only thing in my control is to do my job, whatever that is, at the weekend.

Brad Dwyer scores for Rhinos against Toulouse this season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I’ll try and do so and we’ll see where that takes us, but the overwhelming emotion for me is gratitude to have been able to play in this ground, in front of these fans.

“I get to do it one last time, in what will be a great occasion, so I am just really excited by it.”

Fans will get an opportunity to show their appreciation of the departing players - and vice versa - at the game, but Dwyer’s number one priority is ensuring Rhinos have another fixture next week.

“It has been week to week for us lately and I don’t think anything changes this week,” Dwyer - a try scorer in Monday’s defeat at Catalans Dragons which ended a six-match winning run - said.

“If anything, I’m excited to get back out at Headingley and hopefully it’ll be packed out, with the game and the occasion it promises to be. I am just looking forward to that and to cherishing every moment.”

Dwyer admits Rhinos would rather have already secured their top-six place, but in terms of a dramatic end to the campaign, it could not be a better scenario.

He said: “I think this season has been exciting from all ends and the season we’ve had probably deserves a deciding game like this.

“We were in similar situations last year, we had to win to make the play-offs, so we are used to it.

“It just means the play-offs come one week early for us. Those are the games you want to be part of, so it’s exciting times.”

Rhinos won only one of their opening 10 league and cup matches and Dwyer concedes - at that stage - he’d have been happy to be going into round 27 with a top-six place up for grabs.

“I think any of us would have snapped your hand off at that,” he said.

“We know what play-off rugby is like and I think we’ve shown this year we can turn up against anyone.

“We just want to take it week by week and see where we end up, but certainly we’d have taken this if you had given it to us at that point.”

Rhinos have had a tough year with injuries and suspensions, but could have five players returning on Saturday.

Reflecting on the injury situation, Dwyer added: “I think Cas are in a similar boat.

“It has been difficult this year, the toll it has had on us, especially with the schedule and the way it has been with bans as well.

“I think everyone’s had their fair share, so hopefully the fresh bodies can come in and do a really good job for us.”

Tigers will go into the game with no specialist half-backs, because of a series of long-term injuries, but Dwyer warned: “It doesn’t matter who they put out on the field, they always rock up for a derby like this.

“Obviously it is trapdoor rugby - if you lose you’re out - so whoever they put out, they are dangerous.