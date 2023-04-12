News you can trust since 1890
Changes made to winning team: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Hull FC - gallery

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will have to decide whether to change a winning team for Friday’s visit of Hull FC.

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

Leeds played well in the second-half of last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants and came through the game with no new injury concerns.

Smith will select from the 17 on duty in that match, plus Sam Walters, James Donaldson, Liam Tindall and Jack Sinfield. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

An automatic pick when he - and the halves - are fit and available.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

An automatic pick when he - and the halves - are fit and available. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hasn't featured yet, but - with Derrell Olpherts and David Fusitu'a ruled out - it may be time to give him a senior runout.

2. Wing: Liam Tindall

Hasn't featured yet, but - with Derrell Olpherts and David Fusitu'a ruled out - it may be time to give him a senior runout. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Really beginning to find his feet after a long layoff.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Really beginning to find his feet after a long layoff. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

If Tindall does come in and Martin moves to the pack, either Handley or Macdonald will go from wing to centre.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

If Tindall does come in and Martin moves to the pack, either Handley or Macdonald will go from wing to centre. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

