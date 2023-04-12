Changes made to winning team: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Hull FC - gallery
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will have to decide whether to change a winning team for Friday’s visit of Hull FC.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Leeds played well in the second-half of last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants and came through the game with no new injury concerns.
Smith will select from the 17 on duty in that match, plus Sam Walters, James Donaldson, Liam Tindall and Jack Sinfield. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
