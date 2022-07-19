Rhinos will be boosted by the return of up to three first-choice players with Zak Hardaker, Harry Newman and Liam Sutcliffe all set to return.

Coach Rohan Smith's biggest headaches are in the halves, with Blake Austin and Austin Sezer both still missing and at prop, where three of Leeds' four first-choice picks are unavailable.

Sam Walters, who has been filling in as a prop, picked up a knee injury in Toulouse last Saturday and that could mean a first - and possibly last - Leeds appearance for on-loan Wakefield Trinity 'middle' Yusuf Aydin.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Richie Myler (full-back) An option for the halves, but Smith likes him at full-back and that's where he has been most effectitve for Rhinos. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. David Fusitu'a (wing) Someone else who can play at full-back, or in the centre, but he's likely to continue on the right-wing. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. Harry Newman (centre) Available after a three-match ban and will come straight back in. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4. Zak Hardaker (centre) Missed last week because of a dead leg, but expected to return against his previous club and, unless Myler moves to the halves, will be in the role he primarily filled for Wigan. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales