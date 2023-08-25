Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Change of date for Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors Super League clash

Leeds Rhinos have announced a change of date for their home clash with Wigan Warriors in two weeks' time, to allow for live coverage on Sky Sports.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

The game, originally scheduled for Friday, September 8, will now be played the following day, with a 2.45pm kick-off.

Wigan have been asked if they are willing to move the Betfred Women's Super League match, due to be played as the first part of a double-header, to Saturday afternoon (12.15pm).

If not, it will remain at Headingley on the original date as a stand-alone fixture.

The change means successive Saturday fixtures for Rhinos’ men, who are at Hull FC seven days earlier.

Related topics:Wigan WarriorsSuper LeagueSky SportsHeadingleyRhinosHull FC