Leeds Rhinos have announced a change of date for their home clash with Wigan Warriors in two weeks' time, to allow for live coverage on Sky Sports.

The game, originally scheduled for Friday, September 8, will now be played the following day, with a 2.45pm kick-off.

Wigan have been asked if they are willing to move the Betfred Women's Super League match, due to be played as the first part of a double-header, to Saturday afternoon (12.15pm).

If not, it will remain at Headingley on the original date as a stand-alone fixture.