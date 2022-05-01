Rovers stretched their unbeaten run in the Championship to 11 games - and that includes 10 victories - in a game they led 42-0 by half-time.

Matty Fozard crossed for the Vikings’ consolation try, converted by Ste Tyrer.

For Featherstone, Luke Briscoe led the try scoring with a hat-trick while there were doubles for Craig Hall, who also converted 11 of the touchdowns, Jack Bussey and scrum-half Morgan Smith.

Hat-trick hero Luke Briscoe, left, and fellow try scorer Connor Jones. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

John Davies, hooker Connor Jones, Joey Leilua and Jesse Seni-Lefao also got in on the tryscoring act for the runaway hosts.

Batley Bulldogs had to come from behind at half-time, when they trailed 10-6 at cellar dwellers Workington Town, to record a 16-10 triumph that keeps them fourth on the league ladder.

Forwards Lucas Walshaw and Dane Manning, and winger Josh Hodson scored the tries with half-back Tom Gilmour landing two conversions.

Dewsbury Rams rallied from 22-0 down at London Broncos but three unconverted tries from Ollie Greensmith, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Andy Gabriel were not enough to deny the hosts a 36-12 victory.

Batley Bulldogs try scorer Dane Manning. Picture: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

Second-bottom Broncos are now just a point off the Rams.

In League One, Hunslet recorded a 22-16 victory at Midland Hurricanes to go a point above their mid-table hosts in the standings.

Jack Render, Harvey Whiteley (2) and Jacob Doyle touched down while Joe Sanderson landed two conversions and a penalty.

Dewsbury Rams try scorer in the defeat at London Broncos, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.