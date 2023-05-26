Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Champions Leeds Rhinos beaten by St Helens as Headingley is awarded women's Test

Champions Leeds Rhinos suffered a second defeat in three Betfred Women’s Super League champions fixtures this year when they were beaten 38-18 by St Helens at Headingley on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th May 2023, 19:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 19:20 BST

Rhinos are going through a transitional phase following the retirement of half-back/captain Courtney Winfield-Hill’s and loss of England duo Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp to Australia’s NRLW.

After their loss to York Valkyrie in round one, Rhinos look to have dipped below the level of their two closest rivals.

Rhinos hadn’t conceded a point in their three previous games, but were behind after just two minutes when Emily Rudge went over from close-range.

Amy Hardcastle scores for Rhinos against her old club St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Amy Hardcastle scores for Rhinos against her old club St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds had the better of things for the next 20 minutes and levelled through a try from Caitlin Casey, created and improved by Eloise Hayward.

But a defensive lapse allowed Rudge to cross again and Amy Taylor landed her second conversion before booting a penalty and adding the extras after a try by Shona Hoyle, making it 20-6 at the break.

Leah Burke and Hoyle crossed in the first six minutes of the second half to open a 22-point gap, but Amy Hardcastle hit back with a superb solo try against her old side and Hayward crossed for a deserved touchdown.

Eloise Hayward scores Rhinos' third try against St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Eloise Hayward scores Rhinos' third try against St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
She converted both, but Saints sealed it in the final 13 minutes through tries by Lucy McColm and Katie Mottershead, the last improved by Taylor.

Meanwhile, the RFL have confirmed England’s women will face Wales at Headingley on Saturday, November 4, as part of a double-header with the men’s third Test against Tonga.

Leeds Rhinos: Nuttall, Hayward, Butcher, Robinson, Moxin, Casey, Gaines, Anderson, Bennett, Nortyhrop, Hardcastle, Dainton, Hale. Subs Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Glynn, Lockwood, Frain.

St Helens: Harris, Partington, Travis, McColm, Burke, Taylor, Gaskin, Stott, Jones, Crowl, Hoyle, Rudge, Cunningham. Subs Whitfield, Mottershead, Birchall, Bridge.

Rhinos' Georgia Hale is tackled in the defeat by St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Georgia Hale is tackled in the defeat by St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' Georgia Hale is tackled in the defeat by St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Referee: Marty Lynn.

