Challenge Cup TV guide: how to watch Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers v Hull FC and others

Armchair fans can enjoy live coverage of four of this weekend’s eight Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round ties.

By Peter Smith
Published 19th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Saturday’s match of the round, between 2020 winners Leeds Rhinos and current holders Wigan Warriors, will be shown on BBC One on Saturday, with coverage beginning at 2pm for a 2.30pm kick-off. There will be a repeat on the BBC’s red button service from 11.45am on Sunday.

The BBC cameras will be back in West Yorkshire 24 hours later. BBC Two’s coverage of Castleford Tigers’ home tie against Hull FC begins at 2.35pm, 25 minutes before kick-off. The match will be followed by the quarter-final draw and coverage will be repeated on the red button from 8pm on Monday.

The ties at Headingley and the Jungle will also be shown on the BBC iPlayer.

The Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.The Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Viaplay Sports will broadcast Friday’s tie at the Shay between Halifax Panthers and St Helens, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm and kick-off 30 minutes later.

The same channel will show Salford Red Devils’ home tie against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday. That kicks off at 7.30pm with coverage beginning from 7pm.

Headingley will stage the top tie of the Challenge Cup sixth round when Rhinos face Wigan on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Headingley will stage the top tie of the Challenge Cup sixth round when Rhinos face Wigan on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
