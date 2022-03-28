Challenge Cup quarter-finals dates confirmed: Details of Castleford Tigers' trip to Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity's home tie against Wigan Warriors
Dates have been confirmed for Castleford Tigers' and Wakefield Trinity's Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
Tigers will visit Hull KR on Friday, April 8 (7.45pm).
That game will be televised live on Premier Sports.
Trinity's home tie against Wigan Warriors has been selected for coverage on BBC 2 and will be played on Sunday, April 10 (2.30pm).
That means Trinity have only a four day turnaround to their home derby against Castleford on Thursday, April 14 - two days less than their opponents.
The tie between Catalans Dragons and St Helens, a repeat of last year's Betfred Super League Grand Final, will be televised live on BBC 1 on Saturday, April 9 (2.30pm).
Hull play host to Huddersfield Giants the same day (5pm) in front of the Premier Sports cameras.