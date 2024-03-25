Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: Hull KR to face Leigh Leopards in repeat of 2023 final
Rovers will have home advantage as they aim to avenge their heartbreaking 17-16 golden-point defeat to the Leopards.
The teams have met twice since the final last August, with the Robins winning both Craven Park clashes.
Castleford Tigers will host 20-time winners Wigan Warriors in a daunting last-eight tie.
The Tigers, who were beaten 32-4 by the defending champions in round one of Super League, booked their place in the quarter-finals with a win at Batley Bulldogs, their first of the Craig Lingard era.
Huddersfield Giants – finalists in 2022 – face a trip to Catalans Dragons after hammering Hull FC in the last 16.
St Helens and Warrington Wolves will meet in another intriguing clash.
The quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of April 13-14.
Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: St Helens v Warrington Wolves, Hull KR v Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors.
