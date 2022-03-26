Challenge Cup quarter-final draw
Wakefield Trinity will play host to Wigan Warriors in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup if they win at Warrington Wolves tomorrow (Sunday).
By Peter Smith
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 5:47 pm
The draw was made at the half-time of Saturday's televised tie between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, which the visitors led 28-0 at the break.
The winners of that will visit Hull KR.
Catalans Dragons - who beat Featherstone Rovers 27-14 on Saturday - were drawn at home to St Helens and Barrow or Huddersfield Giants will entertain Hull.