Challenge Cup, fourth round: Featherstone forced to dig deep for victory at Halifax

Luke Briscoe scored two tries in Featherstone Rovers' 29-16 win at Halifax Panthers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rovers led 16-0 at half-time but had to dig deep thereafter. Ten minutes from time, Halifax needed something special to force a grandstand finish and that was exactly what Lachlan Walmsley produced. With Featherstone deep in Halifax territory, Morgan Smith attempted to find Joey Leilua but it was Walmsley who snatched the ball and raced 95 metres to touch down.

Joe Keyes’ conversion made it a six-point game. Featherstone were keen to kill the game off and it took Smith two attempts to deliver the match-winning drop goal. Rovers still had time to add one final try as Brandon Pickersgill sealed the 16-29 victory.

Winger Jonny Campbell crossed for his 100th try in Batley Bulldogs colours as the Mount Pleasant hosts out-gunned Royal Navy, 66-6. Campbell claimed two of seven team tries for Batley who led 38-0 at half-time.

Dewsbury Rams left themselves a mountain to climb by half-time at Workington Town where they trailed 20-6, Aaron Hall crossing the whitewash and Matty Beharrell adding the extras. Beharrell crossed for a self-converted try at Rams tightened things up after the break but eventually lost out 26-12.

Hunslet’s good start to the season came to an end at Paton Field on the Wirral, as they were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by a determined and well-drilled North Wales Crusaders side, 30-8. Jason Mossop and Jack Render scored the tries in the first half, at the end of which the Parksiders trailed 18-0.