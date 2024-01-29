Challenge Cup draws: who Leeds rugby league teams and others, including Wakefield Trinity, will play
Hunslet will be at home to League One rivals Keighley Cougars in round three, while Stanningley and Hunslet ARLFC both have a great chance to progress through all-Conference ties. Stanningley play host to Wath Brow and Hunslet visit Castleford side Lock Lane.
Wakefield Trinity face a third round trip to National Conference amateurs Siddal, Dewsbury Rams are at home to Championship rivals York Knights, Featherstone Rovers visit Conference side Thatto Heath Crusaders and Batley Bulldogs entertain Workington Town in a Championship v League One clash.
If Hunslet RLFC beat Keighley they could face a fourth round rematch with Featherstone, who beat them 62-12 at South Leeds Stadium in the 1895 Cup yesterday (Sunday). Their community neighbours have the huge incentive of a likely fourth round tie at Wakefield.
The winners of Stanningley’s tie were drawn away to either Cornwall, of League One, or Conference outfit York Acorn and if Batley win they will be at home to Rochdale Hornets or Midlands Hurricanes. The prize if Rams beat York is a home clash with Sheffield Eagles or Newcastle Thunder.
Stanningley qualified for the third round with a 19-18 victory at Leigh Miners Rangers in a tie broadcast live by the BBC, while Hunslet romped to a 66-0 success away to Fryston.
Adam Butterill’s drop goal in the final seconds sent Stanningley through in their all-National Conference tie, after they had been outscored by four tries to three. Ryan Taylor’s goal kicking made the difference as he converted both of Mark Shires’ first half touchdowns and when Harris Davison crossed on the hour.
Conference champions Hunslet were too strong for Pennine League side Fryston, despite having Mikey Waite sent off on 28 minutes for an alleged butt. The south Leeds side, who led 30-0 at that stage, were reduced to 11 men for a spell in the second half after Brad Wheeler was yellow-carded for pushing in the ruck.
Craig McShane scored a hat-trick, Tyler Dargan and Ben Shulver both bagged a brace and Jordan Gale chipped in with a try and 11 goals. Josh McLellan, Liam Thompson and Jamie Fields also crossed.
Challenge Cup third round draw: Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder, Batley Bulldogs v Workington Town, Bradford Bulls v North Wales Crusaders, Cornwall v York Acorn, Hunslet RLFC v Keighley Cougars, Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven, Stanningley v Wath Brow Hornets, Swinton Lions v West Hull, Siddal v Wakefield Trinity, Lock Lane v Hunslet ARLFC, Dewsbury Rams v York Knights, Widnes Vikings v Doncaster, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Wests Warriors, Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes, Barrow Raiders v Oldham, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers. Ties to be played February 10/11.
Challenge Cup fourth round draw: Batley Bulldogs or Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets or Midlands Hurricanes, Hunslet RLFC or Keighley Cougars v Thatto Heath Crusaders or Featherstone Rovers, Cornwall or York Acorn v Stanningley or Wath Brow Hornets, Bradford Bulls or North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings v Doncaster, Swinton Lions or West Hull v Barrow Raiders or Oldham, Siddal or Wakefield Trinity v Lock Lane or Hunslet ARLFC, Halifax Panthers or Whitehaven v Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Wests Warriors, Dewsbury Rams or York Knights v Sheffield Eagles v Newcastle Thunder. Ties to be played February 24/25.