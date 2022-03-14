Here's all the important information.

When is the draw? Depending on the live television schedule, the draw is due to be made at around 6.45pm today (Monday).

How can I watch? The draw will be broadcast live on Look North on BBC One and via BBC Sport.

The Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Who is making the draw? Numbers will be drawn by former Hull, Leeds, Castleford and Great Britain star Lee Crooks and Royal Navy player Ben Taylor, known on social media as Ben Taylor, a social media poet also known as ‘Yorkshire Prose’.

Who's in the draw? Five surviving Championship teams will be joined by 11 Super League clubs. Toulouse Olympique have not entered the competition.

What number is my club? Here are the all-important numbers: 1 Barrow Raiders, 2 Castleford Tigers, 3 Catalans Dragons, 4 Featherstone Rovers, 5 Huddersfield Giants, 6 Hull FC, 7 Hull KR, 8 Leeds Rhinos, 9 St Helens, 10 Salford Red Devils, 11 Sheffield Eagles, 12 Wakefield Trinity, 13 Warrington Wolves, 14 Whitehaven, 15 Wigan Warriors, 16 Bradford Bulls or Leigh Centurions.

When will the sixth round be played? Ties will be staged over the wekend of March 25-27.