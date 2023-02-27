Challenge Cup 3rd round draw: home ties for Hunslet RLFC and Stanningley, Hunslet ARLFC face amateur foes
League One Hunslet will face Keighley Cougars in the Betfred Challenge Cup for a second successive year following Monday’s third round draw.
The Parksiders won 22-6 at home in round two last season, which was Keighley’s only defeat in a year when they romped to the League One title and secured promotion to the Championship.
Neighbours Hunslet ARLFC, of the community game’s flagship National Conference Premier Division, will visit Yorkshire Men’s League side Westgate Common.
Wakefield side Westgate are coached by former Hunslet boss Matt Bramald. He said “The fact we are at home is a positive.
“Ideally, we wanted a semi–professional club, but if not, we wanted a home draw. Hunslet are one of the best amateur teams around so it is a huge challenge and we’ll be massive underdogs, but we’ll embrace it and get stuck in.”
Leeds’ third side in the draw, National Conference Division One outfit Stanningley, were handed a home tie against Championship team Newcastle Thunder.
Featherstone Rovers, who hosted the draw, will play host to Championship rivals Halifax Panthers in arguably the tie of the round.
Batley Bulldogs will have home advantage against National Conference side Wath Brow Hornets, from Cumbria and Dewsbury Rams play host to Rochdale Mayfield in an all League One tie.
The full draw - with ties to be played on March 11/12 - is: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers, Wests Warriors v Widnes Vikings, Leigh Miners Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield, Doncaster v Workington Town, Westgate Common v Hunslet ARLFC, Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets, Siddal v Sheffield Eagles, Orrell St James v Midlands Hurricanes, Batley Bulldogs v Wath Brow Hornets, Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet RLFC v Keighley Cougars, York Knights v West Bowling, Stanningley v Newcastle Thunder, London Broncos v Whitehaven, Bradford Bulls v York Acorn, Barrow Raiders v Swinton Lions.