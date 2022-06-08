Centre Jacob Doyle returns to Hunslet on loan deal from Featherstone

The signing is good news for Parksiders boss Alan Kilshaw whose side were crushed 36-6 at Doncaster on Sunday and are having to do without the likes of senior players such as Duane Straugheir, Jason Mossop and Wayne Reittie due to injury.

“We fielded probably the youngest side we’ve had all year,” said Kilshaw of the defeat at Doncaster. “The likes of Connor Robinson and Ben Cockayne made full use of their vast experience and bossed things for Doncaster.

“There were some elements that disappointed me. We were very flat, and I’m also disappointed with the group. They’d been given a week off as we’d not had a game because of the Betfred Challenge Cup final, but they seemed to come back still in holiday mood and that’s not good enough. I won’t repeat giving them time off, from the evidence I can’t really trust all of them to be professional.

Hunslet loan signing Jacob Doyle. Picture: Hunslet RLFC.

He added: “We defended well enough in the first half, when their tries weren’t created as such. The first came after some pressure from repeat sets, and the second when we allowed a kick to bounce.