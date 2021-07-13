Castleford Tigers/Featherstone Rovers: Match officials announced for Wembley double-header
Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final between Castleford Tigers and St Helens will be refereed by Liam Moore.
The 26-year-old Wigan-based official also took charge of last year’s Wembley decider, when Leeds Rhinos beat Salford Red Devils.
Match officials’ boss Steve Ganson said: “Liam has refereed particularly well this season. He has been extremely confident and consistent in his decision making and deserves his second appearance at Wembley.
“He has a very strong officiating team around him who have all performed to a consistent high level.”
Robert Hicks, from Oldham, will be in the middle for the 1895 Cup final, between Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights.
Officials from Leeds, Wakefield and Castleford will be on duty this weekend.
Tom Grant is one of the Challenge Cup final touch judges.
Fellow Leeds official Mark Craven has a similar role for the 1895 showpiece.
Neil Horton, from Wakefield, is Challenge Cup final reserve touch judge.
Ellis McCarthy (Castleford) is the 1895 final’s stand-by touch judge.
Huddersfield’s Chris Kendall has been appointed Challenge Cup final video referee.
James Child (Dewsbury) is the reserve man in the middle.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.