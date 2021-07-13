The 26-year-old Wigan-based official also took charge of last year’s Wembley decider, when Leeds Rhinos beat Salford Red Devils.

Match officials’ boss Steve Ganson said: “Liam has refereed particularly well this season. He has been extremely confident and consistent in his decision making and deserves his second appearance at Wembley.

“He has a very strong officiating team around him who have all performed to a consistent high level.”

Liam Moore will referee his second successive Challenge Cup final. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Robert Hicks, from Oldham, will be in the middle for the 1895 Cup final, between Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights.

Officials from Leeds, Wakefield and Castleford will be on duty this weekend.

Tom Grant is one of the Challenge Cup final touch judges.

Fellow Leeds official Mark Craven has a similar role for the 1895 showpiece.

Tom Grant, from Leeds, is one of the Challenge Cup final touch judges. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Neil Horton, from Wakefield, is Challenge Cup final reserve touch judge.

Ellis McCarthy (Castleford) is the 1895 final’s stand-by touch judge.

Huddersfield’s Chris Kendall has been appointed Challenge Cup final video referee.

James Child (Dewsbury) is the reserve man in the middle.