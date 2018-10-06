Women’s RL: England stars on show as Rhinos and Tigers face-off for final spot

NINE MEMBERS of the new England squad will be on duty tomorrow when Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers do battle at Weetwood (1pm) for a place in the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Leeds’ Amy Johnson, Caitlin Beevers, Dannielle Anderson and Rhiannion Marshall have been named in the group to face France in Carcassonne three weeks today, along with Tigers’ Georgia Roche, Kelsey Gentles, Sinead Peach, Tara-Jane Stanley and Tamzin Renouf.

Marshall, Rhinos’ joint players’ player of the year, described her call up as “like a breath of fresh air”.

She said: “I was supposed to go to the World Cup last year, but stuff happened and I didn’t so to be called back up is a great feeling.”

Leeds and England will both be without Woman of Steel nominee Lois Forsell who has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Marshall will share acting-half duties with Frankie Townend tomorrow and said: “No-one can replace Lois, we just have to do the best we can and work towards what [coach] Adam [Cuthbertson] is telling us. It’s a massive blow, but me and Frankie will do our best to make up for it.”

Rhinos have beaten Tigers three times this season, but Marshall warned: “They’ve all been tough games, nail biting. This will be the same, but if we do what we’ve been told and stick to our game plan I think we’ll do it.”