Wakefield Trinity v Castleford: We’ll need to be clinical against the Tigers says Chester

CHANCES WILL be hard to come by, so Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester says his side have to be clinical against Castleford Tigers tonight.

Trinity will bid to end a two-game losing run when they play host to their near neighbours in Betfred Super League.

David Fifita.

Castleford have won four successive games following a 46-6 loss at St Helens in round one and are unbeaten in five meetings with Trinity since Chester took charge in 2016.

That will send the visitors into the opening fixture of the Easter weekend as favourites, but Chester is confident his men can turn the tables if they are sharper on attack.

“We have been good at home,” said the Trinity boss, whose side are level on points with Tigers but have played one more game.

“I thought for large parts last week against Warrington and against Wigan we were pretty good, but we are just not making the most of our chances.

“We bombed three or four clear-cut chances against Warrington and a couple against Wigan.

“Against the top teams you have got to execute, but in the first 10-15 minutes last week we were off with our skills and execution and it was the same at the start of the second half.”

Trinity have the third-best defence in the competition, but that is another area Chester says they will have to get exactly right tonight.

Tigers have begun to show signs of last year’s form on attack and Chester admitted his men will be tested.

“Letting a front-rower go 50 metres up field is not good enough,” he said of the 34-24 loss at Warrington.

“We need to be a lot better defensively this week.

“The guys know where we need to improve and what we need to do and hopefully we can do that.”

Staying in touch with Tigers early on will be one of Trinity’s main goals.

Castleford have not scored a try in either of their past two second halves, after blowing away the opposition in the early exchanges.

They beat Salford Red Devils 22-8 after leading 20-0 inside half an hour and almost squandered a 24-0 lead – in as many minutes – against Leeds Rhinos before holding on to win 25-24 six days ago.

“They seem to get all their points on board in the first 30-40 minutes,” Chester observed.

“It is a big derby and we are looking forward to it.

“We’ve focused a lot on the opposition over the last few weeks, but we will focus more on ourselves this week and what we need to do.”

Captain Danny Kirmond has dropped out from the side on duty last Friday and front-rower David Fifita – who missed the Warrington game with a groin injury – will not be risked.

Winger Ben Jones-Bishop and centre Bill Tupou are included in Trinity’s initial 19 despite both suffering a dead leg last week. Mason Caton-Brown and Joe Arundel have been named in the squad and could step in if either player is unavailable. Hooker Kyle Wood is also vying for a recall.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Castleford Tigers: from Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Green, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Webster.

Referee: James Child (Batley).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.