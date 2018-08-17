Tigers are determined to get under Wolves’ skin

CASTLEFORD TIGERS boss Daryl Powell insists he would not be afraid of an away semi-final, but a top-two finish in the Betfred Super-8s is still the target.

Tigers are fourth in the table, three points behind second-placed Wigan Warriors who beat them 22-20 a week ago. The leaders, almost certainly St Helens, will play host to fourth and third visit second in the play-offs after the seven rounds.

Castleford's Grant Millington is back in contention after injury for tonight's game against Warrington. PIC: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Castleford are at home to the team immediately above them on points difference, Warrington Wolves, tonight and Powell said: “We still want to finish second, but it will take a bit of reeling in.

“We don’t play Wigan again to get the points back so we’ve got to pretty much win every game from here on in to have a shot at it, but our away form is probably as good as our home form this year and if you get into the top-four you are just one game away from the Grand Final.

“We want to be at home and we’ll still go all out for it, but we have to be in the top-four. That’s the most important thing and then we’ll take it from there.”

Tigers will return to third if they win tonight against a team eight days away from a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final against Catalans Dragons.

Playmaker Adam Milner is unavailable for Castleford against Warrington. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Powell said: “We’ve got to make them look at next week.

“We’ve got to be aggressive and physical and get under their skin, get after them and play well. It’s our first home game in the Super-8s and we need to get the two points.”

Tigers are without Jesse Sene-Lefao (knee) and Adam Milner (head) from last week’s team. Peter Mata’utia and Grant Millington are available after injury and Calum Turner and Will Maher are also in contention.

Warrington coach Steve Price will rest Josh Charnley and Ben Westwood. Harvey Livett has a knee injury, but Stefan Ratchford, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Mike Cooper will return and Morgan Smith and Ben Pomeroy could also feature.

Castleford Tigers: from Clare, M Clark, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Moors, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, D Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Thompson.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.