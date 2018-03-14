Much more to come from Castleford Tigers predicts prop Millington

DREAM TEAM front-rower Grant Millington says Castleford Tigers are hitting their target, despite not yet playing at their best.

The 22-8 home win over Salford Red Devils three days ago was Tigers’ third from their opening four games and they are fifth in Betfred Super League.

Grant Millington in action against Salford Red Devils last week. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

That means they will go into this Sunday’s visit of second-placed Wigan Warriors, who are two points better off, but have played one game more, in good heart and with confidence growing in the camp.

“Here at Cas we break things down into blocks of four games,” Millington said.

“That’s three wins from four, which is what we target – and we still haven’t really played too well yet, so that’s a good sign.”

Millington added: “There’s plenty of improvement for us, obviously, but we just have to keep plugging away and working hard and we’ve got another tough test this week.

Grant Millington, second-left, with Cas team-mates from the 2017 Super League Dream Team line-up.

“Wigan at home will be quite a good encounter I think.”

A fast start was the most encouraging aspect of Tigers’ victory over Salford, according to the Australian forward.

Last year’s league leaders scored two tries in the opening 13 minutes and added a third before the break, though they failed to cross Salford’s line in the second half.

“We wanted to start well,” Millington said.

“That has always been an aim of ours.

“We have been a bit scratchy at doing that, but I think we achieved it.

“Coming in at half-time 20-0 up is obviously a great start, but it was a little scrappy in the second half.

“We didn’t get to our points that we usually do and we were a little bit off, but we came away with a win.

Millington was selected in the last year’s Dream Team, as one of the two most in-form props in Super League and feels his performances this season are heading in the right direction.

“I’m getting there,” he said.

“There’s a few little things, if you ask any player everyone always wants to improve.

“I am doing some things well and other things not so well.

“I will have a look at them in review, but everyone in the side has got things to work on and we’ve just got to keep plugging away on the training pitch.”