I am losing count of tries, admits Castleford Tigers star

PROLIFIC Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden admits even he has lost track of his recent try-scoring record.

The winger managed another four in Friday’s 42-10 win over Wakefield Trinity taking his tally to 15 in just seven games since returning from injury.

Castleford's Greg Eden scores his third try aganst Wakefield Trinity.

Eden has only failed to score on one occasion during that run, when he was switched to full-back for the Super 8s loss at Wigan, the team Castleford will face again in the Super League semi-finals.

“I am losing count,” he admitted.

“I didn’t really know what I was on before the game but I’ve been reminded by a few people afterwards.

“It is going well. We seem to be playing some good attack at the moment and the main thing is we’re defending well, too.

“We only leaked a couple of tries against Wakefield and we’ve been concentrating on that the last few weeks.

“But is seems our attack is coming back at the right time too.”

It was a fifth successive win for Castleford who round off their Super 8s campaign at leaders St Helens on Friday before heading to Wigan for that knockout game a week later.

“It will be a big test for us,” added Eden, last season’s Super League top try-scorer when Tigers lost the Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos.

“It will a big test our winning run which is what we need.

“They have been a top team all year and it will be a good test leading into that semi.

“But I wouldn’t say it is a set-back playing away; hopefully it is practice for us getting back to Old Trafford for the Grand Final.

“We need to play as well away from home as we do at home.

“Wigan are probably the form team. But we have been there before and beat them. There is no reason why we can’t do it again.

“However, we all have to step it up as a team if we want to win something.”

Meanwhile, given his current form, the uncapped 27-year-old could be in line for an England call-up against New Zealand this autumn with regular Ryan Hall injured until 2019 and fellow wideman Tom Johnstone nursing a knee injury.

“I will try my best,” he said, when asked about his chances.

“There are a few injured players in my position so I need to keep this form up and try to get that bit better.”