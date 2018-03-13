Castleford Tigers: Watts set for move to hometown club Cas as Holmes is banned

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are poised to boost their squad with the addition of Hull prop Liam Watts.

Hull are understood to have lost patience with the back-to-back Ladbrokes Challenge Cup winner who has been sent-off four times in less than a year.

Oliver Holmes

He is currently serving a three-game ban after being red carded for butting Warrington Wolves’ Dom Crosby in a Betfred Super League fixture 12 days ago.

Hull’s coach Lee Radford was clearly unhappy with Watts after that game, describing the incident as “pathetic” and it appears the East Yorkshire side now believe they can manage without the controversial forward. Hull are strong in the front-row with Masi Matongo and Josh Bowden both called into the England Knights squad last week and Mickey Paea back at the club this year, alongside Chris Green and England man Scott Taylor. They also have an emerging youngster in Brad Fash.

Toronto Wolfpack were linked with the 27-year-old, who lives in Castleford, but Tigers are understood to have stepped in with the winning bid.

Asked about speculation linking Tigers with Watts, a Castleford spokesperson yesterday said the club had “no announcements to make today”.

But it is believed a transfer fee has been agreed and Watts – who played 28 times for Hull last season – is set to sign a three-year contract.

Watts had a spell with Tigers’ second string before moving to Hull KR and joined Hull in 2012. He is also a former England Knights representative.

Meanwhile, Tigers forward Oliver Holmes will miss Sunday’s visit of Wigan Warriors due to suspension. He admitted a dangerous throw in last weekend’s win over Salford, but challenged the D grading. The offence was downgraded to B by the RFL’s disciplinary panel and he was banned for one game and fined £500.