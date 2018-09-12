Castleford Tigers: ‘Q’ not in line for new Cas contract as Powell looks longer term

VETERAN FULL-BACK Quentin Laulu-Togagae will not be at Castleford Tigers in 2019, but could still play a big part in their push for glory this season coach Daryl Powell says.

The 33-year-old joined Castleford Tigers from Halifax in May on a contract until the end of the current campaign. He has scored six tries in eight appearances, but not featured in Tigers’ last four games and isn’t included in the 19-man squad for tomorrow’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Daryl Powell. PIC: Matthew Merrick

Peter Mata’utia was signed from Leigh Centurions in July and Powell confirmed: “Q won’t be with us next year.

“With a salary-cap sport, we made a decision and we thought about Q, but we decided on a longer-term option with Peter.

“Q has been great for us and he could yet play a big part in what we’re going to do at the end of the year. He’s back fit now so the competition for places is great.”

Powell added: “I think he has got a chance [of staying in Super League] in particular with who’s going to come up.

Peter Ma'utia

“[Promoted] Teams are generally looking for quality players who can play in Super League and potentially – depending on who that is – they may have a look at him.”

Powell also revealed he sees Greg Minikin as the long-term centre replacement for Jake Webster who will join Bradford Bulls next year. Minikin and Jesse Sene-Lefao could return tomorrow, but Oliver Holmes (hamstring) is ruled out.