Castleford Tigers duo Jake Trueman and Georgia Roche honoured at Man of Steel awards

CASTLEFORD TIGERS players pipped Leeds Rhinos to two major honours in the Betfred Super League Steve Prescott Man of Steel awards.

Tigers stand-off Jake Trueman was named young player of the year and Castleford’s Georgia Roche was the first Women of Steel.

Paul McShane

Trueman, 19, was shortlisted as the best young player – aged under 21 at the start of the season – alongside Rhinos’ Jack Walker and Matty Lees of St Helens.

The Tigers pivot had an outstanding year, but missed last week’s semi-final loss to Wigan Warriors because of a broken hand which will require surgery and keep him out of this autumn’s England Knights tour to Papua New Guinea.

Roche, 17, was a key player for Tigers as they reached the final of the Challenge Cup and finished fourth in Super League and she was also capped by Yorkshire this year.

Rhinos’ joint-captain Lois Forsell was also shortlisted along with another Tigers player Tara-Jane Stanley.

Bill Tupou

The winner was chosen by a poll of every player in the women’s elite competition.

Rhinos did not come away from the presentation empty-handed as the club collected the foundation of the year prize. It was a successful evening for Tigers who left with four trophies.

Hooker Paul McShane picked up the Hit Man award as Super League’s top tackler and the Top Gun prize, for the goal kicker with the highest conversion rate, went to team mate Luke Gale, last year’s Man of Steel.

Gale was succeeded as Man of Steel by St Helens full-back Ben Barba – who finished his Super League career as the competition’s top try scorer.

Wakefield Trinity’s Dream team centre Bill Tupou was honoured as Super League’s leading metre maker.

Departing Wigan boss Shaun Wane was named coach of the year. Wane will be in charge for the final time when Wigan face Warrington Wolves in Saturday’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.

He masterminded Wigan’s climb from sixth in the table last year to second, while Warrington were named club of the year.