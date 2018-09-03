Castleford Tigers: Chairman Fulton delighted as Tigers announce record revenues

CASTLEFORD TIGERS say 2017 was financially the most successful year in the club’s history.

Turnover increased by £1.4m to £6m, driven by increased gate receipts, sponsorship, record merchandise sales and record bar sales. The increase generated a record profit of £691,000 during a year when Tigers finished top of Betfred Super League and reached their first Grand Final.

It was the fourth consecutive year the club has delivered an operating profit.

The financial performance allowed the club to invest heavily in 2018, including approaching £250,000 on transfer fees and spending up to the increased salary cap.

Off the field the club say they have invested in improvements to stadium safety as well as a new retail store, a subscription internet channel, a new season ticket card entry system and staff to boost Tigers’ commercial, finance and retail divisions.

In a club statement Tigers chairman Ian Fulton said: “This club is now in such a healthy place financially.

“The extra investment in the players budget is really bearing fruit for us right now, especially with so many injuries to key players.

“For us to be in the top four and challenging for the 2018 Betfred Super League Grand Final is just fantastic and I’d like to thanks everyone who has helped make this possible – especially our amazing fans.”

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my team at Castleford Tigers, the players, the coaches, our team of staff who work so hard behind the scenes with such passion, our volunteers and of course our amazing fans.