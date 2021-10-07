Lewis Peachey. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Young forward Lewis Peachey has signed a one-year contract extension with Castleford Tigers.

The 20-year-old joined Castleford’s youth system via the Tigers talent pathway before progressing through the scholarship and academy.

He made his first team debut in 2019 against Catalans Dragons and has gone on to make a further 12 appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really happy to be staying,” Peachey said.

“With a new coach coming in next year, I am hoping to push on and hopefully get some more game time.

“I - and some of the younger lads - were able to get some good experience this year.

“Hopefully I can take that and improve next year.

“I will take that knowledge into 2022 which will make me a better player.”

Lee Radford has now taken over from Daryl Powell as Tigers’ team boss and Peachey stressed: “My main goal for pre-season is to impress the new coaches and show them what I can do.

“I am really excited for it because I have only been here under one coach, so I think it will be interesting.

“I am definitely looking forward to working under Lee Radford.”

Radford rates Peachey as an exciting prospect. He said: “Lewis is a good kid and the games I have watched him in this year, he has been tidy.”