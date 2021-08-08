Tigers celebrateGreg Eden's second try in the win at Leeds. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Last Friday’s 32-18 win at Leeds Rhinos was only Tigers’ second in Betfred Super League April and they face an uphill struggle to force their way into the top-six.

But Tigers showed what they are capable of against Leeds and Eden pledged: “We’ve had a look at how it could all pan out and I think we know what we need to do.

“We are going to push to get in that top-six and we all think it’s do-able so we’ll just keep ticking them off one by one.”

Jesse Sene-Lefao on the ball for Tigers against Leeds. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Eden was one of Tigers’ match-winners at Emerald Headingley, scoring a brace of tries on his return to the team.

His aim now is to hold down a regular place in the side every week, beginning away to champions St Helens on Thursday.

That is a repeat of last month’s Challenge Cup final, which Tigers lost 26-12 after leading 12-6 at half-time.

“For me, I just want to get back playing consistently,” Eden said.

“Friday was the first step to it and this week is probably the biggest challenge we are going to get.

“I am looking forward to that challenge - they have got some class players and they’ve pretty much set the bar.

“We want to get one back on them for the Challenge Cup defeat.”

Last week was the second successive year Eden has bagged a brace away to Rhinos, but he admitted this one was special.

“It has been a tough 14 weeks for me,” he said.

“I have had a couple of hamstring injuries on the bounce and I am just delighted to get back playing.

“I think I like playing at Leeds, I always get a couple of tries here.”

Eden also set up a try for Jordan Turner and feels he will be better for the game time.

“It was massive for me,” he said of last week’s match.

“I am proud I’ve got through a full game because it was in the back of my mind that it has happened before.

“I am chuffed to bits to get through and then to get a couple of tries and set Jordan up as well was pretty much perfect - and we got the win as well.”

Eden was on the left-wing, with Turner inside him at centre.

“It worked pretty well,” he reflected.

“I think that’s one of the first times we’ve played together, that combination.

“There’s a lot to work on, but if we gelled straight away it can only get better.”

Tigers were under the cosh for much of the derby, with Leeds dominating territory and possession, but their goal line defence stood up superbly, particularly in the opening 15 minutes.

“Our middles did it tough, they were hanging in there,” Eden recalled.

“Leeds must have been on our tryline a dozen times and not scored. Credit to them for defending their hearts out and when they came wide I think we managed pretty well as well.