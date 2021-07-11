Four of them have been awarded a squad number specifically for today's game, as coach Daryl Powell protects some of his big names ahead oif next Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final meeting with St Helens.

So who are the youngsters and what is their background.

Cain Robb

Cain Robb. Picture by SWpix.com.

Date of birth: 5/1/2003 (aged 18).

Amateur club: Beverley Braves and West Hull.

Squad number: 32.

Position(s): Hooker.

On making his debut: “I found out I was playing in the Salford preview meeting earlier in the week and Powelly put it on the board.

"It felt surreal. It’s good there are other lads who are debuting and there are eight players in the squad who I’ve come through the Academy system with.

"To do it with them will be special on the day.”

Caelum Jordan

DOB: 16/9/2002 (aged 18).

Amateur club: Lock Lane

Squad number: 34.

Position(s): Centre.

On making his debut: “I have been with Cas since the start of Scholarship.

"It’s a bit overwhelming that I am making my debut because it was a bit of a shock, but I am looking forward to it.#

"My time at Cas has been excellent because the coaches and the other players are always looking to help you.”

Jack Sadler

DOB: 20/09/2002 (18).

Amateur club: Heworth (York).

Squad number: 35.

Position(s): Hooker, half-back.

On making his debut: “I’ve been with the club since the second year of scholarship and have come through the academy system.

"I’ve been training with the first team since pre-season.

"I was told there was going to be a young side playing, but when I saw my name on that board it was a proud moment for me.

"My mum and dad will be proud as well, so it will be a good day.

"It’s a really great club because they have made me feel welcome since I have been here.

"Even when I was on the Tigers talent pathway sessions and I was on trial, they have always made me feel really welcome and ever since then I’ve loved it.”

Adam Rusling

DOB: 25/05/2003 (aged 18).

Amateur club: West Hull.

Squad number: 36.

Position(s): Stand-off.

On making his debut: “I have been with Castleford since I was 15 as part of the Scholarship programme and it has been great.

"All the coaches have helped me massively and all of the players I have played with all the way through.

"Making my debut has been a childhood dream.

"I can’t wait to get out there with the boys and put a big performance in.

"Making my debut at Cas will mean a lot because it is the only club I’ve been at, so it’s massive for me to get my debut.”

Name: Nathan Magee

DOB: 05/06/2003 (aged 18).

Amateur club: West Hull ARLFC.

Squad number: 37.

Position(s): Second-row.

On making his debut: “It means the world to make my debut because it is what I have dreamed of as a kid.#

"I just can’t wait for the opportunity.

"I have been at Cas for three and a half years and started at scholarship level.

"It has been a great experience; I have to travel from Hull, but I love every minute of it.

"One of the coaches, Danny [Evans], rang me to say I will be making my debut and I just jumped at the opportunity; I couldn’t believe it.”