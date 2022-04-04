Rovers are in Betfred Challenge Cup action at Hull KR on Friday, weeks after crowd trouble marred their Super League trip to the same ground.

There were also incidents of 'anti-social behaviour' during the recent Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Rhinos visit the Jungle on Easter Monday, four days after Tigers make the trip to another of their fierce rivals, Wakefield Trinity.

A general view of fans at the Jungle for this season's game between Tigers and Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A statement on the club website warned Tigers have a "zero-tolerance policy for any anti-social behaviour".

The statement said: "The start of the 2022 season has seen Castleford Tigers average over 9,000 supporters across our opening three home fixtures and the majority of the support from the Fords faithful has been remarkable and has helped create a highly enjoyable atmosphere for all to enjoy at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

"However, a very small minority of people have unfortunately let the club and its fans down with anti-social behaviour.

"As a result of this, to date, nine people have been issued bans from the Tigers ranging from three years to life due to their troublesome behaviour.

Tigers players applaud their fans after the Cup win at Leeds. The club are seeking information on a small minority who caused trouble at the game. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

"In fact, the Tigers continue to pursue some people in relation to incidents that occurred at Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos and we welcome any information in this regard and ask you to contact the club via email to [email protected]"

It added: "Castleford Tigers would like to make it perfectly clear that if anyone’s idea of supporting our club involves misbehaviour that includes but is not limited to verbal or physical abuse, violent conduct, the use of pyrotechnics such as flares or smoke bombs, vile and offensive chanting, excessive alcohol misuse or any drug misuse – then they are NOT welcome as a supporter of our club.

“The club would like to reiterate that the vast majority of our supporters are representing the Tigers well and with pride.

"We hope that all understand we do not wish to tarnish that reputation and fantastic support due to a small number of people who do not represent us in the fashion that we or our supporters expect and deserve."