Tigers’ Adam Milner and Suaia Matagi were both handed a two-match penalty notice for dangerous contact in last Friday’s home win over Catalans Dragons.
Milner was charged with a grade B offence, while the Matagi incident was graded C.
Kelepi Tanginoa, of Trinity, will miss three games after being charged with grade C dangerous contact in yesterday’s (Sunday’s) defeat of Wigan Warriors.
Teammate Matty Ashurst was cautioned for an attempted trip.
Leeds Rhinos avoided any charges following their win at Hull KR last Friday.
The Robins’ former Leeds hooker Matt Parcell received a one-match penalty notice for grade A dangerous contact and was cautioned for ‘contact off the ball’.
Rovers’ Ethan Ryan was charged with grade B illegal use of his knees and suspended for one game.
Other charges from Betfred Super League round 23 are:
Corey Norman (Toulouse Olympique, grade F other contrary behaviour) – refer to tribunal.
Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique, grade B trip) – one match penalty notice.
Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons, grade B dangerous contact) – two matches.
Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants, grade B dangerous contact) – one-match.
Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors, grade A dangerous contact) – one match.
Kane Evans (Hull FC, grade A dangerous contact) – one match.
Jake Connor (Hull FC, grade A other contrary behaviour) – one match.
Morgan Knowles (St Helens, grade A shoulder charge) – one match.