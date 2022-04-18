‘Get your own game right’ is the demand from both bosses ahead of a match which could define their team’s season.

Tigers are bidding for a third-straight league victory but, if Rhinos fail to get a positive result, it will be the first time in the club’s history they have won only one of their first 10 games in a season.

Jones-Buchanan is aware of how dangerous Tigers can be but reckons Rhinos can’t afford to focus on what the opposition might do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They have been playing some tough rugby,” he warned of today’s hosts.

“They have some very experienced players and are more than capable of racking up big scores. They played very well against Wakefield last week so it is a challenge, but very week we aren’t too interested in who were are playing.

“At the minute, our focus has got to be on us being as good as we can be and looking after each other. The prime directive is ‘do it together’.”

It will be Tigers’ third game in 11 days and Radford stressed their main concern is “finding all the energy we can to put a performance in”.

Interim Leeds Rhinos head coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

He said: “You have to find some desperation and know that when you’re feeling low, the bloke opposite you is feeling just as low.