Despite the potential return of first-choice players Sam Wood (toe), Danny Richardson (concussion), Elie El-Zakhem (knee), George Lawler (groin) and Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi (knee), Tigers are the worst hit with eight confirmed as missing the Betfred Super League round six showdown.
Leeds have three players on the long-term casualty list and another, centre Paul Momirovski, is in doubt because of an ankle problem. Here’s which players, on both sides, are unavailable and when they could be back on the field.
1. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger has yuet to play in 2024. He had knee surgery in February and is likely to be available for selection by mid-April. Photo: Simon Hulme (Rhinos)
2. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
Gannon suffered successive concussions in pre-season, against Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR, after similar issues during the previous two years. He has been stood down from matches and contact training for three months as a precaution so is unlikely to be back in the side before June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. George Griffin (Tigers)
Has had groin surgery and is expected to be sidelined for around another month Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Luke Hooley (Tigers)
The former Rhinos full-back injured a shoulder against another of his previous clubs, Batley Bulldogs, last week. Coach Craig Lingard expects him to be out of action for around a month. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Rowan MIlnes (Tigers)
The stand-off 'tweaked' a hamstring in last week's Challenge Cup win at Batley Bulldogs, but is not facing a long layoff. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Muizz Mustapha (Tigers)
Signed from Rhinos ahead of last season, the forward sustained a posterior cruciate ligament injury in training earlier this month. He could be back from his knee damage in early June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
