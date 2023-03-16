Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos injury news and 21-man squads as 2 out and 4 return.

Hosts Castleford Tigers will face Leeds Rhinos without centre Alex Sutcliffe who failed a head injury assessment during last week’s defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

The former Rhinos man was automatically stood down for 12 days under the RFL’s concussion protocol.

The good news for Tigers is hooker/captain Paul McShane (back injury) and winger Bureta Faraimo (hamstring) are both set to return.

Paul McShane is back in contention for Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Niall Evalds and Danny Richardson remain on Tigers’ long-term casualty list and Jake Mamo has announced his retirement, due to injury.

Loose-forward Joe Westerman took a knock to his back against Giants, but has been cleared to play this week.

Leeds will be without centre/winger Ash Handley after he sustained ankle ligament damage early the win over Wakefield Trinity last Friday.

Justin Sangare will return for Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

Kruise Leeming is back in the initial squad after missing last week’s game with a foot injury suffered seven days earlier at St Helens.

Also back in contention for Rhinos is prop Justin Sangare, who was on paternity leave last week. Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder) is the only first-choice player remaining on Leeds’ injury roster.

Tigers’ 21-man squad is: Greg Eden, Jordan Turner, Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo, Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, George Lawler, Paul McShane, Kenny Edwards, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, Adam Milner, Jack Broadbent, Albert Vete, Muizz Mustapha, Daniel Smith, Suaia Matagi, Sam Hall, Jason Qareqare, Liam Watts.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).

