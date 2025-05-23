Though Tigers have nobody returning to the squad from injury, coach Danny McGuire has been able to leave some fit players out. Rhinos are missing only two members of their top-20 squad and one of those could be back on the field next week. There’s also good news over the club’s longest-serving casualty. Here’s the latest injury list for both teams, along with potential return dates.
1. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos injury list
Here's who has been ruled out of Saturday's game and when they could be back on the field. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
The number nine tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14. He is now training and expected to be in contention for next weekend’s visit of Wakefield Trinity. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Alfie Edgell (Rhinos)
The winger/full-back suffered shoulder damage against St Helens at Magic Weekend. He is in non-contact training and could be back on the field after next month's Challenge Cup final break. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. George Griffin (Tigers)
A hamstring injury means the prop is unable to train. No return date has been given. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Ben Littlewood (Rhinos)
The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He could be back on the field in the next four-six weeks. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Ned McCormack (Rhinos)
The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July. He has had an operation and could be sidelined for the entire season. Photo: Tony Johnson
