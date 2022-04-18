Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: Big-match preview

Kick-off: 3pm today at The Jungle.

Tigers’ star man: Loose-forward Joe Westerman has been in outstanding form for Tigers this year, even when the team were struggling. The veteran is back at his hometown club and pushing for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Key battle: Stand-off Blake Austin was Rhinos’ official man of the match in last Thursday’s draw with Huddersfield Giants and faces an intriguing head-to-head with Jake Trueman who is regaining his best form after a long struggle with a back injury.

Joe Westerman will be a key figure for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Previous meeting: March 26, 2022. Challenge Cup round six. Leeds Rhinos 16 (Tries: Martin 2, Sutcliffe. Goals: Martin 2), Castleford Tigers 40 (Tries: Eden 2, Trueman, Mamo, O’Brien, Turner, Lawler. Goals: O’Brien 6). Referee: Liam Moore, Attendance: 5,112.

Referee: Liam Moore, from Wigan, will be in charge of a Rhinos game for the fourth time this season, after the league defeats by Wigan and Hull and loss to Castleford in the Challenge Cup.

Rhinos’ last 10 games against Tigers (most recent first): LLWLWWLWLL.

Peter Smith’s verdict: Consistency has been an issue for Tigers, but their recent home form is good and they are on the up after a slow start to the year.

Leeds Rhinos' Brad Dwyer shows his frustration after the Cup defeat to Castleford Tigers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

They will be strong favourites against a Leeds side who were significantly improved last time out, but have major injury problems in the backs and seem to have forgotten how to win rugby league matches.