The Robins are battling an injury crisis and on the back of a crushing 25-4 Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

But Tigers have lost twice to them this year, both away from home and winger Derrell Olpherts admitted: “We have got to be at the races.

“We know what we are going to get from them, we just need to turn up on the day and put in our best performance.”

Derrell Olpherts goes on a run for Tigers at Catalans. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Of what Tigers need to do better this time, Olpherts said: “The first game, we got two yellow cards so discipline was definitely something in that game.

“And completions, controlling the ruck, in the second game.

“We have to make sure we complete high and keep everyone on the field and I am sure we’ll have a good chance of winning the game.”

Tigers were beaten last time out, at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago, but Olpherts insists they are in better shape now than before their two previous meetings with Rovers.

“At the start of the season we had a run of losses, but we have won three out of our last four,” he said.

“We just need to keep building momentum and try and get another win.

“We are aiming for the top six, that’s definitely the goal, but we are not looking too far ahead.

“Every week poses a new challenge for us and that’s how we are attacking it.”

Ryan Hampshire has recovered from a broken hand and will begin his second spell with Tigers as their starting full-back.

Danny Richardson and Greg Eden could also return from injury and Suaia Matagi and Cheyse Blair are vying for a recall to the 17, with James Clare dropping out from the team beaten by Catalans.

Rogers coach Tony Smith has named a 20-man squad, with Lachlan Coote available after concussion and Brad Takairangi, Luis Johnson, Will Maher and Frankie Halton also in contention.

Jordan Abdull and Kane Linnett both drop out from the semi-final side because of injury.

Castleford Tigers: from Olpherts, Mamo, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Milner, Westerman, Massey, Griffin, Fonua, Smith, Eden, Blair, Matagi, Hampshire, Martin, O’Brien, Qareqare.

Hull KR: from Coote, Crooks, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Parcell, King, Hadley, Storton, Litten, Johnson, Sims, Minchella, Keinhorst, Dagger, Milnes, Maher, Ryan, Richardson, Halton.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).