Castleford Tigers underline ambition with Chris Chester appointment as Danny Wilson accepts new role

Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson has underlined his ambition with the appointment of Chris Chester as director of rugby.

The former Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity head coach arrives at Wheldon Road after overseeing the most successful period in Leigh Leopards' history.

Chester will take charge of all rugby operations at Castleford, bringing with him a strong track record in recruitment.

Danny Wilson, who previously held the director of rugby role, has moved into a new position as the club's chief executive officer.

"It's fantastic to be able to attract Chris to join us at Castleford Tigers," said Wilson.

"His experience and track record in this role is another step forward in the club's journey.

"It is a brilliant time for him to join Castleford following Martin's announcement to take full control and his desire to get the club back to where it belongs."

Chester earned plaudits for his work at Leigh, where he appointed Adrian Lam and assembled a squad capable of competing at the top end of Super League.

Chris Chester is back in West Yorkshire with Castleford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Leopards had just been relegated to the Championship when the 46-year-old arrived at the end of 2021 following his departure from Wakefield.

As head of rugby, Chester helped guide Leigh from the second tier to Challenge Cup glory and a play-off appearance in Super League within two years.

The former Hull FC and Hull KR forward has now been tasked with overseeing a similar rebuild at Wheldon Road, albeit from a stronger starting point.

Castleford secured their top-flight status with a Grade A score in IMG's rankings in 2024 and have ambitious plans for the future following the completion of Jepson's takeover last week.

Chris Chester, right, celebrates Leigh's Challenge Cup success with Adrian Lam. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"I am delighted to welcome Chris to the club," said Jepson.

"His pedigree speaks for itself and I look forward to working with him in the coming years.

"His appointment allows Danny to move into the chief executive role and take a more strategic position within the club.

"I congratulate them both and wish them every success as we strive to rebuild the club's fortunes on and off the field.

"I will be making more announcements about the structure of the board in the next few weeks."