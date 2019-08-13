Castleford Tigers' Tuoyo Egodo heading back home to London Broncos

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Tuoyo Egodo will leave the club at the end of the 2019 season.

The outside back has scored nine tries in 15 first team appearances for the Tigers, but is set to join Cas teammate Cory Aston in making the move to London Broncos from next year.

The London-born player previously came through the academy ranks at the Broncos before joining the Tigers and he will now return to his former club.

He said: “I’d like to say thanks to the coaches, players and staff at Castleford who I have learnt a lot from and have helped me become the player I am today.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to the Castleford fans for their continuous support over the years.”

Head coach Daryl Powell added: "I would like to wish Tuoyo all the best in his career at London. He has grown in his time at Castleford and will be a great acquisition for the Broncos.

"We have signed some quality outside backs for 2020 and Touyo needs regular game time to continue his progress."

Egodo scored two tries for Castleford against London - for the second time this season - in last Saturday's Betfred Super League game at the Mend-A-Hose jungle.