Castleford Tigers tribute to Tom Amone as Wakefield Trinity tip Isaiah Vagana to bounce back from injury blow

Tribute has been paid to Castleford Tigers’ departing front-rower Tom Amone as Wakefield Trinity predict big things from forward Isaiah Vagana next season.

Amone - who will join Hull KR for 2026 - suffered a foot injury during Tigers’ defeat at Leigh Leopards last week and director of rugby Chris Chester confirmed he won’t play again this year. Trinity have also suffered a blow ahead of tomorrow’s (Friday) derby at OneBore Stadium, with Isaiah Vagana ruled out.

Amone joined Castleford on a short-term deal midway through this season and Chester said: “Tom is a fantastic guy. He has been an unbelievable signing and an unbelievable leader for Castleford Tigers. Every time he goes on that field he wants to be the best version of Tom Amone and go and hurt people.

Wakefield Trinity's Isaiah Vagana has been tipped to bounce back stronger next year after suffering a season-ending injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I am just disappointed he doesn’t get the send off he wanted. I think he really deserved it. He has given everything for this club in a short space of time and I’ll be sad to see him leave.”

Of the injury, Chester said: “It doesn’t look as bad as first feared. We thought he would require surgery, we thought it was a stress fracture, but it has turned out it’s not. We know he’ll play no further part in the rest of this season.”

Trinity are likely to be without Vagana for the rest of the regular campaign and the play-offs, if they seal sixth place ahead of Hull FC. Coach Daryl Powell said the front-rower’s calf muscle damage is “not great”, adding: “He’s likely to miss the remainder of the season, I think.

“He has been in decent form; it’s disappointing, but it’s part of the game. He has had a couple of injuries here and there, it has been an up and down season for him.

A season-ending injury means Tom Amone won't get the Castleford Tigers farewell he wanted. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s his first year in Super League, he has had a look at it now and set his sights on a big pre-season and then come back in greater, physical shape. Isaiah hasn’t had that many pre-seasons in a professional environment so I think this pre-season will be awesome for him and he says he’ll come back bigger and stronger."