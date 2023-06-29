Castleford Tigers suffer long-term injury blow but recruit set for debut v St Helens

“He has done his MCL [medial collateral ligament],” coach Andy Last confirmed ahead of Friday’s trip to Betfred Super League champions St Helens.

“It looks like he’ll be out for six-eight weeks. We’re hoping he might be able to push himself to come back for the Hull KR game. That’s the time frame he has out in his own mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last admitted, as bad as the prognosis is, it could have been worse. He said: “Looking at the incident, it was a real nasty one.

Tigers' Nathan Massey. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“The ankle got in an awful position and his knee took a fair bit of the impact of the collision. The time scale is better than we anticipated, so we’ve got lucky there.”

On-loan Warrington half-back Riley Dean is set to make his Tigers debut at Saints, which will allow Jack Broadbent to move into the centres and Alex Mellor to second-row.

“Riley is a very good footballer,” Last said of the former Featherstone Rovers loan player. “He’s comfortable playing short and long with the ball in hand, he’s got a good running game and his short kicking gamer is something which will add to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking for him to be that foil for Jacob Miller. Milky can lead the team and Riley is the second pivot.

Former Featherstone Rovers loan player Riley Dean is poised for his Castleford debut. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“They have done well on the training field, they look comfortable and they are building a nice combination.