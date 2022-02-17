Castleford Tigers still getting into their stride warns Mahe Fonua

Tigers, who were beaten 26-16 at home by Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one six days ago, visit their former coach Daryl Powell’s new side Warrington Wolves this evening.

Fonua was among seven off-season signings on duty against Salford and admitted it will take time for a new team to gel.

Last Friday’s game was also Lee Radford’s debut as team boss and Fonua said: “Obviously we’re going to be looking to right some wrongs and get our first win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was a pretty disappointing start, but it’s a new coach, some new players in the team – we are going through a teething stage.

“That’s not just us, even teams who’ve got the same personnel will be a bit rusty, but we’ve got to try, over this next month, to find those combinations and just grind out wins.

“That’s what the first month’s about really. I think it only becomes an issue if, come round five or six, we are still having the same problems.”

Tigers had two pre-season games, but Fonua added: “That’s when coaches are trying to find who’s going to play where.

Danny Richardson, with ball, has picked up a neck injury. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“That’s why they are called trial matches, then your first couple of games, the weather’s not ideal and you’ve just got to grind out those wins.

“It’s more about the defence than attack; if we can get our defence down pat over these next four weeks and build those combinations, hopefully our attack will then be able to shine on the back of that.”

Warrington got off to a positive start with a 22-20 victory at Leeds Rhinos last Saturday. And Fonua said of tonight: “We’re looking forward to it.

“There’s going to be a bit of emotion involved with a few of the players and the ex-head coach.

“It is just a matter of harnessing it and using that emotion in a positive way, not letting it get the better of us.

“The boys have a good relationship with Daryl and there’s a few players in their team they’ve played alongside but, once we get on the field, there’s a job to be taken care of and we’ll go from there.”

Tigers are without scrum-half Danny Richardson who suffered a neck injury against Salford.

“They have obviously found something and he’s still with the docs still trying to find a little bit more to see where it’s at,” said coach Lee Radford of Richardson’s injury. “It’s not looking great.”

“We won’t know how long he’ll be out for until he speaks to the specialists. It’s still up in the air at the moment.”

Cain Robb and Sam Hall have been drafted into the initial squad and Greg Eden, Cheyse Blair and Gareth O’Brien retain their place after not being selected in last week’s matchday 17.

Warrington, meanwhile, are without former Tigers duo Daryl Clark (concussion) and Oliver Holmes (suspended) but Toby King and Jack Hughes could feature for the first time this season.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Charnley, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Dean, Hughes, King, Longstaff, Mata’utia, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Williams, Wrench.

Castleford Tigers: from Evalds, Olpherts, Turner, Mamo, Faraimo, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman, Griffin, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Smith, Eden, Blair, Matagi, Hall, O’Brien, Robb.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Today, 8pm.