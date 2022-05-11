Scrum-half Danny Richardson will make his comeback from a fractured neck in a reserves game against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, coach Lee Radford has confirmed. Ex-Rhinos centre/second-rower Alex Sutcliffe remains on the casualty list, but mid-season signing Ryan Hampshire is set for his second Tigers debut at home to Hull KR in three days’ time.

Richardson was hurt in Castleford’s Betfred Super League round one loss to Salford Red Devils on February 11, but Radford revealed he has now been given the all-clear.

“He will feature in the reserves this weekend, all being well,” Radford said.

Danny Richardson suffered a fractured bone in his neck against Salford three months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sutcliffe, who joined Tigers in pre-season, is continuing to receive treatment on a knee injury.

“He can feel an improvement, but we want to get it bang on before he starts joining back in with the team,” Radford said.

“He is a tough kid, he broke a toe in pre-season and trained the full pre-season with it.

“The issues he has had with his knees on top of that haven’t helped.

“To get him back pain-free is important for us.”

Hampshire, who had a spell on loan with Tigers six years ago, left Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season and signed for Castleford in March, but broke a hand playing for the reserves just days later.

Radford said: “He’s good to go and will start at full-back on Sunday.

“He has looked sharp in training.

“I was a fan of him when he was at Wakefield, he is dangerous out of the back.

“He gives you a running threat and a pass threat, he has got a fairly tidy long kicking game and to be able to have another spine player that can put boot to ball is another string to your bow.”

Versatile Jordan Turner is expected to remain sidelined for most of the season with a shoulder injury and Radford said winger Greg Eden is “touch and go” for this weekend.

“He pulled his calf and has been in rehab’,” he said.

“He’s starting to slowly build it up and get that strength back.”