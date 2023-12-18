Johnson, 24, said: “When I heard the chance of a trial with a possible deal at the end of it, I threw myself straight into it. Coming out with a year’s deal, I'm buzzing. I’ve spoken to Craig [Lingard, Tigers’ coach] and Danny [Wilson, director of rugby operations] about how I’ve been getting on each week and they seem to be happy with me, so I’m happy.”

Lingard reckons the back-rower will add to competition for places. He insisted: “He has been good since he has come in. We’ve spoken about bringing the age category down and he fits that. He [provides] strike on the edge and can defend and the things he’s done that we’ve asked him to have been standout.

“We’ve told him he’s going to be one of four or five back-rowers and if he wants to play he has to stand out and make the coaching staff notice. He has started to find his voice out on the field now, which is good.”The coach added: “He fits the profile of the players we’ve got - they’re all in that same boat, all looking to put their stamp on their career. We’ve got a lot of people now in their 20s who haven’t cemented that place in Super League, [they are] trying to do that and it’s a real good opportunity.”Wilson revealed investment from new club director Martin Jepson allowed Tigers to recruit Johnson. He said: “This is a sign of where we’re trying to go and we’re very grateful for Martin Jepson’s investment to be able to get this deal done. It was a big help and we’re very much looking forward to how Luis can contribute to the club over the coming years.”