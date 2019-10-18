Castleford Tigers sign half-back Danny Richardson from St Helens on three-year deal

Danny Richardson.

Tigers have paid Saints an undisclosed transfer fee for the 23-year-old playmaker who has signed a three-year contract.

Richardson, a member of the England Knights squad to face Jamaica at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, will replace former Man of Steel Luke Gale who has joined Leeds Rhinos.

He is set to partner Jake Trueman - who played for England in their World Cup Nines win over France today - in the halves.

Richardson said: “There were a few clubs enquiring about me for next year, but the minute my agent came to me and told me about Cas being interested I jumped at the chance and couldn’t wait to get the deal over the line.

“With the coaching staff we have and the way other half-backs have developed while they’ve been at the club over the years, I thought that if there was a place for me to improve and get the best out of myself it was going to be with the Tigers.”

Richardson fell out of favour at Saints in 2019 and admitted: “From a personal point of view, it has been an awful year for me and I’m looking forward to reminding people what I can do and putting myself back on show.

“I feel like I’m a good talker who can steer the ship and if I can do that then hopefully I’ll be bringing the best out of the team at the same time.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “We have just made a signing that should excite and engage all of our supporters as we look towards 2020.

“To work alongside Jake Trueman, we have signed one of the best young half-backs in rugby league.

“Danny is a player of real quality with the potential to play international rugby. He has a sharp rugby mind alongside his ability to kick the ball in a special way both for goal and tactically.