Castleford Tigers sign Australian forward to kick off 2026 recruitment

Castleford Tigers have kicked off their 2026 recruitment with the signing of Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old made his NRL debut last month after serving his apprenticeship in the New South Wales Cup.

"I'm really excited to be joining the club," he said.

"I've heard some really good things about the fans and the atmosphere over there. I can't wait to get over there and play in front of the fans."

Greacen, who has made 16 appearances for Newcastle's NSW Cup team this year, becomes Castleford's first confirmed addition for next season.

Director of rugby Chris Chester views the signing of Greacen as a positive start to a busy recruitment drive.

"I'm over the moon to have been able to bring Brock to the Tigers for the 2026 and 2027 seasons," said Chester.

"Brock is a young, hungry middle that has come highly recommended by a couple of my old team-mates Blake Green and Michael Dobson at the Newcastle Knights.

"He is a hardworking middle that can also play edge. His effort levels both sides of the ball are second to none and I can't wait to start working with Brock in pre-season."