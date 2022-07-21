Castleford Tigers rocked by THIRD season-ending injury ahead of coach Lee Radford's return to Hull FC

Lee Radford will return to Hull for the first time as coach of Tigers. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Coach Lee Radford revealed full-back Niall Evalds is unlikely to play again this year after damaging an elbow scoring a try in last week’s win over Warrington Wolves.

That was just his second comeback game following a biceps injury suffered against Leeds Rhinos at Easter.

“I can’t see him being available from now until the end of the season,” Radford confirmed.

Tigers' Bureta Faraimo is preparing to face his former club. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“His season is pretty much done, I think.

“It is just another uppercut after the one the week prior with Truey [Jake Trueman] and two weeks prior with Rocky [Ryan Hampshire].

“They seem to be coming thick and fast.

“He’s a really big player for us and the try he scored epitomises his game so it’s disappointing.”

Cain Robb has been recalled from a spell on loan at Whitehaven. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

But Radford is confident Tigers have enough options to fill the vacancy at full-back.

He said: “There’s a few - Greg Eden has played part of his career there, Jake Mamo started his career there, Jason Qareqare come on in the second half against Warrington there and Gaz O’Brien’s not a bad full-back either.

“One man’s loss is another man’s opportunity.”

Tigers visit Hull on Friday for a clash between the sides fifth and sixth in Betfred Super League.

It will be Radford’s first return to his former club since taking charge of Castleford in pre-season and comes a week after ex-Tigers boss Daryl Powell was back at the Jungle with Warrington.

Radford guided Hull to two Challenge Cup wins, but was sacked early in the 2020 season.

Of what reception he is expecting, he insisted: “I’m not one bit bothered.

“Daryl copped a bit last week and I am expecting the same.

“As long as nobody’s in punching distance of me, I’ll be fine!”

Hull were thrashed 60-0 at Wigan Warriors last week, but will be boosted by the return of several key players, including Jake Connor who Radford experts to feature in the halves.

Connor has been named in Hull’s squad for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Wakefield Trinity last month and Radford said: “He’s messaged me five or six times telling me how good he’s going to go.

“I’ve told him he is going to have to defend this week.

“We want to make it as tough as we possibly can for him, but he’s one of a few.”

Tigers are also wihtout Cheyse Blair who was suspended for two games after being sent-off last week.

Prop Sam Hall and hooker Cain Robb have both been recalled from loan in the Betfred Championship and are included in the initial squad.

Hall scored two tries in five appearances for London Broncos and Robb played seven times for Whitehaven.

Ligi Sao, Kane Evans, Jordan Johnstone and Connor Wynne are available for Hull after suspension, but Chris Satae (ankle) and Josh Griffin (quad) drop out from the team beaten by Wigan, along with Charlie Severs.

Hull: from Connor, McIntosh, Gale, Sao, Houghton, Lane, Lovodua, Evans, Fash, Brown, Johnstone, Wynne, Vulikijapani, Hookem, Taylor, Barron, Litten, Laidlaw, Walker, Simm, Longstaff.Castleford Tigers: from Olpherts, Mamo, Fariamo, Richardson, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Milner, Westerman, Griffin, Fonua, Sutcliffe, Smith, Eden, Matagi, Martin, Hall, O’Brien, Robb, Qareqare, Mellor.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).