Coach Lee Radford revealed full-back Ryan Hampshire, who rejoined the club earlier this month, could be sidelined for six-eight weeks.

Hampshire played in the reserves last weekend and Radford said: "He has broken his hand.

"He is devastated. He sees a specialist tomorrow [Thursday] and if we can get him back earlier it will be a massive boost."

Ryan Hampshire signed for Tigers this month after leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of 2021. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Radford said Hampshire would have been in contention for this weekend's tie.

Cheyse Blair (cut hand) is also ruled out, but Alex Sutcliffe, Nathan Massey, Liam Watts, Adam Milner and Niall Evalds could all come into contention.