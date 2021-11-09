Tigers say more than 2,000 memberships have been sold for the 2022 campaign, which will be their first under coach Lee Radford.

Pre-season training began on Monday and Castleford’s media and marketing manager Tom Maguire said: “We’re delighted with the opening period of our 2022 membership launch.

“With a new head coach, eight new players and a new chapter of the club’s history about to begin, we felt the time was right for a new way to look at season tickets.

New signings Mahe Fonua, Kenny Edwards and Bureta Faraimo model Tigers' 2022 home jersey. Picture by Castleford Tigers/Elite Pro Sports.

“Following the successful launch of ‘Cas Forever’ - our rolling membership which allows fans to spread the cost over 12 months – we’ve seen plenty of new supporters take up the option of membership.”

There has also been a positive response to Tigers’ new home kit, which features a tribute to supporters who opted not to accept a refund on tickets for the Covid-hit 2020 season.

Maguire said: “The launch night sales of our 2022 home kit were 150 per cent up in comparison to 2021’s launch.

“In conjunction with both Elite Pro Sports and local production company RAM Films, we revealed our story for the Tigers’ primary strip in 2022 with a simple but key message: ‘you are with us’.

Tigers' new signing Joe Westerman. Picture by Castleford Tigers/Elite Pro Sports.

“Tigers fans are so often the difference makers at matches, especially home games at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle, with their passionate support giving the team that extra drive on the pitch.

“Time and time again, the Fords faithful back the club with their support in various ways and that incredible backing has never been highlighted more than in 2020.

“Over 2,000 Castleford supporters chose to give their hard-earned money back to the club at a time of need through their season tickets.

“As a small thank you, the name of every supporter who donated in 2020 is part of the Tigers’ home shirt design in 2022.”

McGuire added: “Every single Castleford fan’s support is always so important.